The Jurupa Hills High School softball team played well in the Palm Springs Tournament, winning three games and losing one.
On Feb. 22, the Spartans rallied from an early 5-1 deficit and smashed La Sierra, 13-5.
Sophia Guevara sparked the Spartans by crushing two home runs, a double, and a single and driving in seven runs in a spectacular performance.
Jaidyn Hamby walloped a home run and two singles and scored three runs.
Celeste Paniagua slammed a double and two singles and scored a run, while Samantha Cortez bashed two singles, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Karissa McLean and Isabel Guevara each singled twice and Angela Guerrero singled once.
In another game, Jurupa Hills conquered Santa Monica, 14-3, as Guerrero launched a home run and a single, scored two runs, and drove in four runs.
Paniagua provided two singles, two runs, and one RBI. Hamby had a triple and an RBI, Sophia Guevara had a double and an RBI, and additional hits were delivered by Serena Frias and Kristina Sandoval.
Hamby gained the pitching victory, allowing three hits in five innings.
