The Jurupa Hills softball team rallied for six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to topple Cajon, 11-8, in an exciting game in the BLD Tournament on Feb. 29.
Sophia Guevara slugged a home run, triple, and single in a 3-for-4 effort. She drove in four runs and scored two runs for the Spartans, who piled up 19 hits in the game.
Kristina Sandoval went 3-for-4 with a double, two singles, one run, and two runs batted in.
Karissa McLean was 3-for-4 with one RBI, while Elda Encinas had a double, single, run, and RBI. Arianna Vicary had a double, run, and RBI.
Isabel Guevara had two singles, a run, and an RBI, Celeste Paniagua had two singles and an RBI, Samantha Cortez had two singles and two runs, and Kiara Nolasco had a single and a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.