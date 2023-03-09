Kaylin Olguin went 3-for-4 with a triple, double, and single as the Jurupa Hills softball team thrashed Tahquitz, 23-5, on March 7.
Olguin scored three runs and drove in three runs as the Spartans lifted their record to 8-2 overall.
Jaylin Olguin went 2-for-2 with a triple, single, and three runs.
Rosie Torralva blasted a triple and a double, scored four runs, and drove in six runs.
Elise Sanchez singled twice and scored five runs. Isabella Guevara had two singles, two runs, and one RBI; Valerie Arellano had two singles, one run, and one RBI; Natalie Montes doubled, scored a run, and drove in two runs; Jessica Gaitan singled twice and knocked in two runs; Isabella Torres doubled and scored two runs; and Mariah Sanford singled.
Gaitan was the winning pitcher, allowing two earned runs and striking out five batters.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, the Spartans crunched Vista Del Lago, 15-1, as Kaylin Olguin blasted two doubles, scored two runs, and drove in two runs in a 2-for-2 performance.
Sanchez and Torralva both singled twice, Arellano doubled and drove in two runs, and Haylee Torres singled, scored two runs, and knocked in two runs. Isabella Torres singled, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Jaylin Olguin, Montes, and Gaitan contributed singles.
Torralva was effective on the mound, allowing no earned runs in four innings while striking out five.
