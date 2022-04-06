Good pitching and hitting by Rosaline Torralva helped spark the Jurupa Hills softball team to an 11-1 triumph over Rialto on April 5.
While on the mound, Torralva allowed three hits and no earned runs in five innings while striking out four batters. She helped her own cause by slamming two doubles and driving in three runs while up to bat.
Haylee Torres doubled home three runs, while Savannah Casillas achieved a double, single, two runs, and one RBI. Elise Sanchez doubled and singled and scored three runs.
Kaylin Olguin had two singles and two runs. Isabella Guevara had a single, run, and RBI. Bianca Guevara and Kristina Sandoval both had a single and a run, and Jaylin Olguin had a single and an RBI.
