Despite a fine passing performance by Caleb Ruiz, the Jurupa Hills football team lost to Glendora, 27-13, in its season opener on Aug. 24.
Ruiz completed 17 of 23 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown, and he also carried the ball 8 times for 33 yards and a TD.
Malachi Reed caught 6 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown, while Jaylen Ephraim had 4 receptions for 35 yards.
Kyree Brown had 3 receptions for 24 yards, Damien Ortiz caught 2 passes for 10 yards, and Jordan Pernillo and Jayden Carter each had 1 reception.
Pernillo rushed 11 times for 44 yards.
Jurupa Hills will play at home against Downey in another non-league game on Thursday, Aug. 31.
