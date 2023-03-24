Great pitching and hitting by Rosie Torralva carried the Jurupa Hills softball team past Bloomington, 11-0, in a game on March 17.
Torralva allowed two hits and struck out seven batters in five innings on the mound, and she also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple, two doubles, and three runs batted in.
Jessica Gaitan smashed a double and single, scored a run, and drove in four runs, while Kaylin Olguin doubled and scored two runs.
Isabella Guevara had a single, run, and RBI, and Ariyanah Moreno added a single.
The Spartans lifted their record to 9-3 overall.
