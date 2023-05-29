Spartans

Angel Gutierrez and Anthony Silva of Jurupa Hills were the top doubles team in the league this past year.

The Jurupa Hills boys’ tennis team enjoyed a fine season in 2023.

The Spartans captured the league championship for the first time in the school’s history.

In addition, the doubles team of Angel Gutierrez and Anthony Silva took first place in the league and advanced to CIF competition.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.