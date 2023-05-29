The Jurupa Hills boys’ tennis team enjoyed a fine season in 2023.
The Spartans captured the league championship for the first time in the school’s history.
In addition, the doubles team of Angel Gutierrez and Anthony Silva took first place in the league and advanced to CIF competition.
