The Jurupa Hills track team achieved the San Andreas League championship this season.
The Spartans had several excellent individual performers in various events, including:
Kameron Randell-Taylor — 100 and 200
Jaylen Ephriam — high jump
Jordan Napier — long jump and high jump
Anthony Sanchez — discus and shot put
Eric Cortez-Gomez — discus
Kameron Randell-Taylor, Jordan Napier, Damien Ortiz, Angel Morales — 4x100 relay
Janiya Campbell — 100 and triple jump
Kiana Ikeda — 100 hurdles and high jump.
