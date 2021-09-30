The Jurupa Hills volleyball team turned in a good effort but lost a heartbreaker to Grand Terrace, 3-2, on Sept. 28.
The Spartans saw their record fall to 1-3 in San Andreas League action.
In a previous league match on Sept. 16, Jurupa Hills acquired a 3-1 win over Rialto.
