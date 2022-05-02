After a pair of exciting, high-scoring victories over local opponents, the Jurupa Hills softball players got ready for CIF playoff competition.
The Spartans won the Sunkist League’s post-season tournament by rallying for a thrilling 10-7 triumph over Kaiser on April 28.
Jurupa Hills (6-4 in league play, 12-12 overall) ended up in second place in the standings and will travel to Schurr in the first round of the Division 4 tournament on May 5.
Against Kaiser, the Spartans fell behind 7-0 before storming back for four runs in the third inning and five runs in the fifth inning to take the lead.
Natalie Montes helped ignite the Spartans by clobbering a home run and a single, driving in four runs, and scoring three runs.
Savannah Casillas crushed a double and a single, drove in three runs, and scored a run.
Haylee Torres and Kaylin Olguin both collected two singles, while Elise Sanchez had a single and an RBI. Other singles were contributed by Kristina Sandoval, Rosaline Torralva, and Jessica Gaitan.
Gaitan was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing just one hit and no runs in four innings.
In an earlier game, Jurupa Hills held on for an 11-9 victory against Summit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.