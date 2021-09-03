The Kaiser High School football players relied on their strong rushing attack throughout their game against Sultana on Sept. 2. But in the final minutes, one huge pass play made all the difference for the Cats.
With the score tied at 21-21, quarterback John Quiroga completed a 58-yard touchdown pass to Erwin Sanchez to give the Cats a 28-21 lead with 2:28 remaining.
However, Sultana drove downfield and scored a TD to pull within one point with 38 seconds to go. But when the visitors attempted a two-point conversion, a receiver caught the ball out of bounds behind the end zone, enabling Kaiser to hold on for a thrilling 28-27 victory.
“Wow!” said Kaiser coach Bill Cardosi. “We’re just fortunate and blessed to get out of here with a win.”
The Cats led 21-13 at halftime, but Sultana rallied to tie the game. Kaiser took over on offense at its own 42-yard line with less than three minutes left.
Sultana’s defense was looking to stop the run, but the Cats pulled off a big surprise. On the first play, Quiroga stepped back and lofted a pass to a wide-open Sanchez, who caught the ball at the Sultana 43 and went untouched into the end zone as the local fans roared in delight.
“Erwin was an offensive lineman for three years and now he’s a tight end,” Cardosi said with a smile. “He almost dropped it, but I’m glad that he caught it and we were able to score.”
Back in the first quarter, Kaiser took a 7-0 lead on a 23-yard run by Donovan Price.
After Sultana tied the score at 7-7, Price cashed in another touchdown, breaking free for a 75-yard dash to the end zone in the second period.
A few minutes later, Deandre Wimbley followed great offensive line blocking and sped 43 yards around the left side to give Kaiser a 21-7 edge.
But later Sultana was able to contain the explosive Kaiser runners, leading to the dramatic finish.
“It was a battle,” Cardosi said. “We have six sophomores and a freshman on defense, so we’re going to make a lot of mistakes.”
Managing to get a victory under such tense circumstances will help the young Cats, he said.
“We have to grow up quick and learn how to win, and hopefully tonight, we got a little taste of what it takes to win,” Cardosi said.
Kaiser (1-1) will travel to Orange Vista in Perris on Thursday, Sept. 9.
