In a wild, back-and-forth struggle, the Kaiser High School football team emerged with a thrilling 35-33 victory over Segerstrom on Sept. 16.
The Cats, who raised their record to 3-2 in non-league action, trailed 14-0 before coming back to tie the score at 14-14 in the second quarter. After Segerstrom went ahead, 21-14, the Cats rallied again to go up 35-27 in the final minutes. The opponents scored a late touchdown but failed on the conversion, enabling the Cats to hold on for the win.
Jonathan Marshall Jr. led the way for Kaiser by rushing for 156 yards in 29 carries and scoring 4 touchdowns.
Quarterback Tristan Reyes completed 5 of 8 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball 4 times for 19 yards.
Luke Ozier had 2 receptions for 54 yards and a TD, while Ian Llamas, Billy Daniel III, and Marshall also had receptions.
Raul Nunez kicked 4 extra points and Dyllan Lopez had one PAT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.