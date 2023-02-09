The Kaiser High School AJROTC team obtained a victory over Mattoon AJROTC in the National Air Rifle “New Shooter” League recently.
Kaiser, which is coached by Michael Burk, gained its second win in a row by scoring 923.7 points.
Chris Martinez led Kaiser by shooting a 246.6. The remaining contributing members were Saul Romero, Gianah Smith, and Amanda Lopez.
Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league exclusive to athletes in their first year of competition. Teams are from high schools and junior rifle clubs throughout the United States. Over 10 weeks, each team competes in 8 games. Each week, each team is paired with another team with a near equal skill level.
