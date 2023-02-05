After playing well during the regular season, the ladies from Kaiser and Fontana are aiming to turn in good performances in the CIF basketball playoffs.
During the regular season, Kaiser and Fohi tied for first place in the San Andreas League, but then in the league tournament, the Cats triumphed over the Steelers, 47-40, on Feb. 3 to earn the top spot in the final standings with a 9-1 record.
Kaiser (18-6 overall) will have a home game against South Hills in the first round of the CIF Division 5AA tournament on Thursday, Feb. 9. The Cats have won 11 of their last 12 games.
Fontana, meanwhile, will host Santa Ana on that same day. The Steelers are the second-place representative from the San Andreas League at 8-2, but they had such a good overall mark — 23-5 — that they were seeded No. 4 in the 5AA playoffs.
----- IN THE LEAGUE tournament finale, Kaiser used a 16-point effort by America Torres to hold back Fontana.
Liberty Carrillo supplied 14 points and Yanelli Raygoza put in 11 points for the Cats.
For the Steelers, Akami Garrett had 13 points, Destiney Rentie acquired 12 points, and Vivianna Powell had 9.
