Frank Estrada has been helping Kaiser High School maintain its reputation as a powerhouse in baseball. Now he has accepted a scholarship to play for a college that also has a great winning tradition over the years.
On Nov. 9, the talented infielder signed a letter of intent to attend Cal State Fullerton in the fall of 2023.
“I would like to thank my parents, coaches and teammates for helping with this accomplishment,” Estrada said after the ceremony in a room above the Kaiser gym.
Coach Mike Spinuzzi said he was very proud of Estrada’s devotion to both his athletics and his academics.
“Frank is a good kid who comes from a good family, and this is just the beginning,” Spinuzzi said.
In his junior season last spring, Estrada helped spark the Cats to the Sunkist League championship.
He batted .301 with 31 hits, 33 runs, and 16 runs batted in. He also slugged a home run, 3 triples, and 8 doubles.
The Cats went 21-9 overall and 10-2 in league action. In the upcoming spring season, Estrada will be aiming to bring home another title.
