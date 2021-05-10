Thanks to excellent pitching and strong hitting, the Kaiser High School baseball team raised its record to 11-0 at the start of May.
The Cats blanked Jurupa Hills, 7-0, on May 7 for their third consecutive shutout and their fifth shutout overall this season.
Pitcher Nathan Campos-Jaramillo allowed just three hits in six innings and struck out eight batters. Reliever Diego Castillo allowed no hits and struck out two batters in one inning of work.
Campos-Jaramillo helped himself at the plate by going 2-for-4 with a double, single, and run.
Ignacio Alvarez crushed a home run and Brandon Alvarez clubbed a double and single, scored a run, and knocked in a run.
Jamari Giddens had a double, run, and RBI, while Frank Estrada, Anthony Damian-Ramirez, Andrew Griffin, and Trey Tribble each singled.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Kaiser rolled to a 16-0 win over Fontana A.B. Miller as Griffin went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a single. He scored a run and drove in two runs.
Estrada also had a fine game, going 3-for-3 with a double and two singles. He scored a run and knocked in three runs.
Carlos Lopez was 2-for-2 with two runs and one RBI. Damian-Ramirez tripled, scored a run, and drove in three runs. Benjamin Tena tripled and drove in two runs, while Giddens singled, scored two runs, and drove in two runs.
Ignacio Alvarez doubled and Jesse DeSantiago, Isaiah Bonilla, Daniel Soto, Brandon Alvarez, and Tribble all singled.
Five pitchers combined to throw a five-inning one-hitter. Cesar Soto, Anthony Sanchez, Christian Carpio, Castillo, and Javier Zarabia each pitched one scoreless inning.
