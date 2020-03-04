Christopher Perez belted a triple and a single, scored a run, and drove in three runs to help spark the Kaiser High School baseball team to a 13-2 rout of Flintridge Prep in non-league action on Feb. 28.
Anthony Damian-Ramirez went 3-for-3 with one RBI as the Cats raised their record to 4-1.
Gabriel Perez went 2-for-2 with a double, single, and two runs, while Frank Estrada blasted a triple, scored a run, and knocked in two runs.
Nomar Caudillo bashed two singles, scored a run, and drove in three runs. Other hits were compiled by Carlos Lopez, Fernando Duran, Jonathan Vizcarra, Angel Perez, and Trey Tribble.
Javier Padilla was the winning pitcher, with relief help from Angel Mendoza Jr., Diego Castillo, and Damian-Ramirez.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Kaiser shut out Northview, 3-0, behind the fine pitching of Nathan Campos-Jaramillo, who scattered five hits in six innings. Mendoza pitched the final inning.
Caudillo led the offense by going 3-for-4 with a run. Estrada went 2-for-3 and scored a run. Damian-Ramirez boomed a double and knocked in a run, while Gabriel Perez and Tribble each had a single and an RBI. Christopher Perez doubled and Campos-Jaramillo and Ignacio Alvarez singled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.