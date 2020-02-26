The Kaiser High School baseball team pushed across a run in the bottom of the sixth and final inning to claim a wild 9-8 victory over Los Osos in a non-league game on Feb. 24.
Gabriel Perez highlighted the Cats' attack by slugging a grand slam home run.
Christopher Perez drilled a triple and a single, and Trey Tribble went 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI as the Cats raised their record to 2-1.
Carlos Lopez went 2-for-3 with a double, single, and two runs. Ignacio Alvarez and Angel Perez each smashed doubles.
Nomar Caudillo singled twice, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Brandon Alvarez and Anthony Damian-Ramirez each singled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.