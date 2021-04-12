Kaiser High School's baseball team started the 2021 season quite well, registering three straight victories.
But for coach Mike Spinuzzi, just the fact that there is a season at all is the biggest triumph for his team, as well as for the other teams in Fontana.
"The kids are finally getting to go out there and play ball -- that's what it's all about," Spinuzzi said after the Cats held on for a 4-2 win over local rival Jurupa Hills on April 9.
The start of baseball competition was delayed by the coronavirus crisis, but now that the games are underway, Kaiser's players are making the most of the opportunities.
The Cats and Spartans were involved in a well-played pitcher's duel which was scoreless until the fifth inning, when the Cats were able to break through for all of their runs.
Andrew Griffin slugged a double to left field to account for the first RBI, and another run scored on a bases-loaded walk.
With the bases still full and two out, Brandon Alvarez delivered a key single up the middle, driving in two runs.
Jurupa Hills tried to rally in the seventh inning as Evan Gonzales lined an RBI single to right field, and a second run came in due to a bases-loaded walk.
But the Cats were able to capture the victory by nailing down the final out on a strikeout.
Kaiser's Nathan Campos-Jaramillo and Diego Castillo combined for six innings of shutout baseball, striking out a total of 11 batters.
At the plate for Kaiser, Ignacio Alvarez pounded a double and Frank Estrada and Campos-Jaramillo had singles during the game.
For Jurupa Hills, Kody Davis and Gonzales each went 2-for-4 with a double and single. Oscar Aldaz and Daniel Inzunza added singles. The pitchers were Erik Guzman and Alex Rangel.
----- ON APRIL 6, Kaiser posted another 4-2 victory, this time against Rim of the World. Griffin had a double and an RBI, while Carlos Lopez and Campos-Jaramillo each collected a single and an RBI. Jamari Giddens, Cesar Soto, Ignacio Alvarez, and Brandon Alvarez all had a single and a run.
