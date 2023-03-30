The Kaiser baseball team, trailing 2-1, erupted for five runs in the fifth inning for a 6-2 victory over Northview in a non-league game on March 28.
The Cats, who are 2-1 in league competition, raised their overall record to 11-2.
Benjamin Tena, pitching in relief of starter Jesse DeSantiago, threw three perfect innings, striking out three batters, to obtain the win.
John Tena blasted a double, scored a run, and drove in two runs for Kaiser.
Jacob Mota singled and drove in three runs, while Lance Armijo, Daniel Soto, and Jesus Ledesma also delivered singles.
