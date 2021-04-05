The Kaiser High School baseball players were happy about starting the delayed 2021 season with a highly productive win on April 3.
The Cats scored four runs in the first inning and then exploded for 13 runs in the third inning en route to a 24-5 triumph over city rival Fontana High School.
Ignacio Alvarez led the Cats' 19-hit attack by smashing a triple and two doubles, driving in nine runs, and scoring three runs.
Carlos Lopez went 3-for-4, knocked in four runs, and scored four runs, while Cesar Soto was 3-for-4, drove in three runs, and scored twice.
Frank Estrada slapped two singles, scored three runs, and drove in two runs. Daniel Soto was 1-for-1 and drove in two runs. Nathan Campos-Jaramillo had two singles and two runs. Jamari Giddens and Jesse DeSantiago each had a single, two runs, and an RBI, and Isaiah Bonilla and Samuel Uriarte both had a single, runs, and RBI. Raul Galarza added a single.
For Fohi, Phillip Olguin singled twice and scored a run. Cole Torres and Victor Hernandez each had a single and a run. Francisco Padilla supplied a single and an RBI, and Daniel Fernandez singled.
This was the first game of the revamped spring sports season for the Fontana Unified School District.
Kaiser will play at home on Friday, April 9 against another local team, Jurupa Hills.
