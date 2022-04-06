The Kaiser High School baseball team exploded for 11 runs in the second inning and sailed to a 16-1 win over Carter on April 5 to stay in first place in the Sunkist League standings.
The Cats pounded out 19 hits while raising their record to 5-0 in league action and 14-6 overall.
Jamari Giddens went 4-for-5, scored two runs, and drove in four runs to lead the Kaiser attack.
Benjamin Tena belted two doubles and scored a run, while Raul Galarza walloped a double and single, scored a run, and drove in two runs.
Frank Estrada had two singles, three runs, and one RBI.
Carlos Lopez had a double, two runs, and an RBI; Brandon Alvarez doubled, scored a run, and knocked in two runs; Andrew Griffin doubled, scored two runs, and drove in two runs; Jesus Ledesma had two singles and a run; Fernando Luna and Miguel Perez each had a single and an RBI; and Dominic Morales and Lance Armijo added singles.
Diego Castillo and Samuel Uriarte combined for the pitching victory.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, the Kaiser team downed Vista Murrieta in tournament competition, 4-2.
Eliezer Gonzalez pitched well, allowing one earned run.
Ledesma had two singles, one run, and one RBI. Galarza had two singles and an RBI. Armijo doubled and Daniel Soto and Estrada each singled.
