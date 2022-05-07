With their backs against the wall, the Kaiser High School baseball players came through with one of the most exciting comebacks in the team’s glorious CIF playoff history.
The Cats, trailing 4-2, rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a thrilling 5-4 win over Irvine in the first round of the Division 3 tournament on May 6.
The No. 2-seeded Kaiser squad lifted its record to 21-8 overall and will face Oaks Christian on Tuesday, May 10 in Round 2.
Kaiser received key hits from several players, including Jesus Ledesma, who doubled and drove in two runs.
Frank Estrada doubled and scored a run, while Brandon Alvarez and Daniel Soto both had a single and an RBI. Jamari Giddens had a single and a run and Andrew Griffin had an RBI and a run.
Irvine scored all of its runs in the fourth inning to claim a 4-1 edge. Kaiser pushed across a run in the sixth to set up the dramatic finish in the final frame.
Diego Castillo was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits and two earned runs in a complete-game effort.
