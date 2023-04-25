The Kaiser High School baseball team raised its record to 19-4 with a 10-6 victory over Jurupa Hills on April 21.
The first-place Cats improved to 9-1 in Sunkist League competition heading into their game at second-place Summit (8-2) on April 26.
Daniel Soto slammed two doubles and a single, scored a run, and drove in four runs to lead the Cats.
John Tena bashed a double and a single, scored a run, and knocked in three runs.
Tino Cuellar and Benjamin Tena both singled twice and scored a run. Daniel Inzunza had a double, two runs, and an RBI. Jacob Mota had a single and an RBI, Raul Galarza had a single and two runs, and Lance Armijo singled.
Cesar Soto and Samuel Uriarte pitched well in relief of Benjamin Tena.
For Jurupa Hills, Norberto Toscano went 3-for-3 with a home run, triple, single, two runs, and three runs batted in. Owen Oates doubled, singled, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Noel Padilla and Adrian Martinez each a double and a single.
----- IN A previous game, Kaiser edged Jurupa Hills, 3-2, by scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Jesse DeSantiago pitched well for the Cats, allowing four hits and one run in six innings.
The Cats received singles from Benjamin Tena, Cuellar, Soto, Inzunza, and Mota.
For Jurupa Hills, Toscano slugged a double and a single and drove in a run. Oates had two singles and an RBI, while Martinez, Christopher Navarro, Alonzo Rangel, and Padilla all singled. Padilla was the pitcher, allowing five hits and one earned run.
