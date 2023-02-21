Daniel Inzunza pounded a double and a single, scored one run, and drove in two runs to help lead the Kaiser High School baseball team to a 5-3 win over Beaumont in a tournament game on Feb. 18.
Daniel Soto bashed a single and had one RBI, while Tino Cuellar singled and scored a run for the Cats, who raised their record to 4-1 in non-league competition.
Benjamin Tena, Aldo Garcia, Eliezer Gonzalez, and Samuel Uriarte were the pitchers.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Kaiser downed Cajon, 5-2, as Lance Armijo belted a triple and a single and drove in two runs. Soto drilled a double, scored a run, and knocked in two runs. Raul Galarza and Cuellar both singled.
Soto and Jesse DeSantiago teamed up for the mound win.
