The Kaiser High School baseball team obtained a 7-4 victory against local rival Summit on March 17.
Jamari Giddens singled twice, scored a run, and drove in two runs to help spark the Cats, who raised their record to 4-0 in the Sunkist League.
Jesus Ledesma had two singles, one run, and one RBI, while Andrew Griffin had two singles and a run and Daniel Soto had two singles. Benjamin Tena singled and drove in two runs, Raul Galarza had a single and an RBI, and Carlos Lopez and Frank Estrada each added singles.
Tena was the winning pitcher and Christian Carpio picked up the save.
For Summit, Andres Aguilar went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one single, one run, and one RBI. Isacc Castanon singled twice and scored a run, Joaquin Carrizales had a single and a run, Quinn Stewart and Ian Stewart both singled, and Samuel Lopez drove in two runs.
