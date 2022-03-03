After falling behind 7-0, the Kaiser High School baseball team pulled off a thrilling comeback and captured a 10-7 win over Bloomington on March 1.
The Cats exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the lead, and they added two more runs in the fifth to clinch the victory.
Brandon Alvarez blasted a double, scored two runs, and drove in two runs for Kaiser.
Jamari Giddens went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Frank Estrada doubled, scored a run, and drove in two runs, and Jesus Ledesma had a double, run, and RBI.
Andrew Griffin and Dominic Morales each had a single, run, and RBI.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Kaiser blanked Ontario Christian, 5-0, as Diego Castillo pitched very well. He allowed three hits and struck out six batters in a complete-game effort.
Griffin led the offense by going 4-for-4 with two doubles and two singles. He scored a run and drove in two runs.
Estrada doubled and singled and Giddens and Morales each singled.
