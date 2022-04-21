Under the leadership of Mike Spinuzzi, the Kaiser High School baseball team has been very successful for more than two decades.
This year, the Cats are thriving once again, surging to the top of the Sunkist League standings with a record of 8-1 (18-7 overall) following a 5-4 win over local rival Jurupa Hills on April 19.
Earlier this month, Spinuzzi, who has been the head coach ever since the school opened, won his 400th game with an 8-2 triumph over Victor Valley.
“As a result of all the hard work of the coaches, student athletes, and administration, Kaiser baseball has accomplished a great deal in the last 23 years. I am just fortunate to be a part of the school's 400 wins,” Spinuzzi said.
Against Jurupa Hills, Kaiser trailed, 3-2, before scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 5-3 lead. The Spartans scored a run in the sixth but fell just short.
Jesus Ledesma pounded a double and a single and drove in three runs for the Cats. Carlos Lopez collected two singles and an RBI and Andrew Griffin had two singles and two runs.
Frank Estrada had a double and a run, Jamari Giddens had a single and a run, Benjamin Tena had a single and an RBI, and Lance Armijo and Daniel Soto added singles.
Diego Castillo pitched six innings to get the victory and Christian Carpio earned the save.
For Jurupa Hills, Norberto Toscano, Alejandro Rangel, Alonzo Rangel, and Daniel Inzunza each had two singles and an RBI. Other hits were compiled by Owen Oates, Adrian Martinez, Isaac Amador, and Andrew Aldaz.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Kaiser topped Rialto, 7-3, as Estrada and Griffin belted home runs. Soto slammed a double and a single, scored a run, and drove in three runs. Brandon Alvarez and Tena each singled. Tena and Carpio combined for the mound victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.