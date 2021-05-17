The undefeated Kaiser High School baseball team destroyed Grand Terrace, 13-2, on May 10 to raise its record to 12-0.
Carlos Lopez went 3-for-3, drove in three runs, and scored three runs for the Cats.
Frank Estrada was 2-for-3, drove in three runs, and scored two runs, while Andrew Griffin was 2-for-4 with a double, single, and three runs batted in. Nathan Campos-Jaramillo went 2-for-3 and scored two runs, Ignacio Alvarez doubled and knocked in two runs, and Jamari Giddens, Anthony Damian-Ramirez, and Trey Tribble all singled.
Pitchers Cesar Soto, Anthony Sanchez, Diego Castillo, and Javier Zarabia combined on a two-hitter.
