The Kaiser High School baseball team stayed undefeated with a 14-0 win over Fontana on May 20.
Anthony Damian-Ramirez went 3-for-3 with a triple and two doubles as the Cats improved their record to 13-0. He drove in five runs and scored three runs during the game.
Nathan Campos-Jaramillo went 2-for-2 with a triple, double, two runs, and one RBI.
Andrew Griffin had two singles, two runs, and one RBI, while Frank Estrada singled twice. Jamari Giddens had a double and an RBI, Trey Tribble and Raymond Diaz both singled and drove in two runs, and Brandon Alvarez went 1-for-1 with three runs and one RBI. Carlos Lopez added a single.
Five Kaiser pitchers -- Cesar Soto, Anthony Sanchez, Diego Castillo, Javier Zarabia, and Campos-Jaramillo -- combined on a two-hitter and notched a total of eight strikeouts.
Jesse Chanon and Cole Torres singled for Fohi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.