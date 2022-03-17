The local baseball teams from Kaiser and Jurupa Hills faced off in a well-played, low-scoring game on March 15.
In the end, Diego Castillo of the Cats won a terrific pitching duel against Alejandro Rangel of the Spartans, 3-0, at the Jurupa Hills field.
Castillo, who has now gone 14 straight innings without allowing a run, pitched a complete-game three-hitter and struck out eight batters.
“I just go out there pitching my best and trying to throw strikes; that’s all I can do,” Castillo said.
Rangel also did a fine job for Jurupa Hills, allowing six hits and striking out seven.
The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth inning, when the Cats put runners on second and third with one out.
Then Jesus Ledesma hit a little roller about 15 feet down the third base line. Rangel raced in, grabbed the ball, and tried to quickly throw to the plate, but Jamari Giddens of Kaiser slid in safely with a run. When the ball went to the backstop, the second baserunner, Andrew Griffin, also dashed home to give Kaiser a 2-0 lead.
Carlos Lopez followed with a triple to right field, driving in Ledesma with an insurance run.
“This was a good game,” said Kaiser coach Mike Spinuzzi. “Jurupa’s a good team, but we got lucky.”
Spinuzzi praised the work of Castillo.
“He’s throwing strikes, mixing hitters up, and getting them off balance. It’s been fun to watch,” he said.
Frank Estrada, Benjamin Tena, Giddens, and Griffin all had singles for Kaiser, while Rangel doubled and singled and Noel Padilla singled on the Jurupa Hills side.
By achieving their fifth straight victory, the Cats raised their record to 8-4 overall and 3-0 in league competition.
“We started off slow,” Spinuzzi said. “It’s taken some time for us to get better. A lot of these kids didn’t even play baseball last year because of COVID-19.”
----- IN PREVIOUS GAMES for Kaiser:
• The Cats romped past Rialto, 10-2, as Giddens went 4-for-5 with a double and three singles. He scored three runs and drove in three runs. Griffin went 3-for-4 with a triple, double, and single, scored two runs, and drove in four runs. Estrada belted two doubles and a single and scored three runs. Brandon Alvarez had a double, two singles, and an RBI, while Raul Galarza had two singles and an RBI. Daniel Soto, Lopez, and Ledesma all singled. Tena was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and no earned runs while striking out six in five innings.
• Kaiser topped Redlands, 5-2, as Alvarez went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs. Estrada had two singles, two runs, and one RBI. Dominic Morales, Lance Armijo, Galarza, Giddens, and Griffin all singled. Jesse DeSantiago, Christian Carpio, Griffin, and Samuel Uriarte teamed up for the mound win.
