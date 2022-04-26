The Kaiser High School baseball team clinched the undisputed Sunkist League championship with a 9-5 victory over local rival Summit on April 25.
The Cats raised their record to 10-1 in league play (20-7 overall) while claiming their second straight league crown.
The game was tied at 2-2 before the Cats exploded for seven runs in the fifth inning to take a 9-2 lead. Summit, the second-place team in the league with a 7-4 record, rallied with three runs in the seventh inning but fell short.
Andrew Griffin pounded a double and a single, scored a run, and drove in two runs to aid Kaiser’s offensive attack.
Carlos Lopez slammed a double and knocked in two runs, while Jesus Ledesma doubled and scored two runs.
Jamari Giddens and Benjamin Tena each singled, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Frank Estrada had a single and two runs and Raul Galarza had a single and an RBI.
For Summit, Andres Aguilar walloped a two-run home run.
Ian Stewart belted two doubles and had one RBI. Quinn Stewart doubled and singled and scored a run. Dylan Harrison doubled and Ethan Mosqueda, Bruce Caropreso, and Ivan Gonzalez all singled twice. Isaac Castanon added a single.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Kaiser edged Jurupa Hills, 5-2, by scoring three runs in the top of the ninth inning to break a 2-2 tie.
Estrada bashed a double and a single, scored a run, and had one RBI for the Cats. Brandon Alvarez, Ledesma, and Griffin each doubled and Daniel Soto, Galarza, and Lopez all singled. Samuel Uriarte pitched well in relief, allowing no runs and one hit in four innings, to gain the victory.
For Jurupa Hills, Noel Padilla drilled three singles, Adrian Martinez and Isaac Amador each singled twice, and Alejandro Rangel provided one single.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME FOR SUMMIT, the SkyHawks conquered Rialto, 5-2, as Harrison notched two singles and one RBI. Quinn Stewart doubled, drove in two runs, and scored a run, and Caropreso swatted a double. Aguilar had a single and two runs. Jacob Velasquez pitched well, allowing four hits and no runs in six innings while striking out seven.
Cutline:
The Kaiser baseball players celebrate in a dogpile after clinching the league title with a victory over Summit.
