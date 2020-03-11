In a terrific pitching duel, Kaiser and Grand Terrace battled to a scoreless tie for 12 innings on March 4.
But then in the top of the 13th inning, the Cats exploded for five runs to claim a thrilling 5-0 victory.
Anthony Sanchez and Nathan Campos-Jaramillo were outstanding on the mound for Kaiser. Sanchez allowed just two hits and struck out six batters in 6 2/3 innings, while Campos-Jaramillo allowed only two hits and fanned three batters in 6 1/3 innings.
Gabriel Perez smashed a triple and a single, drove in two runs, and scored a run as the Cats improved their record to 7-1.
Ignacio Alvarez slapped two singles, scored a run, and drove in two runs.
Frank Estrada and Campos-Jaramillo both doubled, singled, and scored a run, while Nomar Caudillo doubled and Trey Tribble singled.
----- ON MARCH 7, the Cats swept a non-league doubleheader from local rival Fontana A.B. Miller.
In the first game, Kaiser won, 12-2, as Alvarez slugged two triples and two singles, scored three runs, and drove in five runs.
Christopher Perez slammed two doubles and a single, scored a run, and knocked in a run.
Gabriel Perez doubled, singled, scored a run, and drove in three runs. Fernando Duran had two singles, two runs, and an RBI, while Estrada had a single and two runs.
Caudillo was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and two runs in three innings while striking out three batters. Angel Mendoza Jr. pitched three strong innings of relief, permitting no hits and striking out four hitters.
In the second game, Kaiser prevailed, 10-1, as Carlos Lopez bashed two doubles and scored a run.
Rolondo Hernandez went 3-for-3, scored two runs, and drove in two runs.
Gabriel Perez belted a double, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Caudillo had a double and an RBI.
Alvarez singled twice, scored a run, and knocked in two runs. Christopher Perez and Tribble each had a single and an RBI, and Angel Perez had a single and a run.
Javier Zarabia obtained the pitching victory, allowing one hit and no runs in four innings. Anthony Damian-Ramirez and Jonathan Vizcarra finished up in relief.
