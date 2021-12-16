The Kaiser High School basketball men crushed Eisenhower, 66-48, on Dec. 14.
It was the second straight victory for the Cats after a slow start to the season.
On Dec. 9, Nicholas Wright fired in 26 points to help lead Kaiser to a 64-60 win over local rival Fontana A.B. Miller.
Jesse Ramirez put in 19 points to aid the Cats, who took the lead early in the third quarter and were able to hold on the rest of the way despite a comeback attempt by the Rebels.
Sincere Locke had 9 points and Jaylin Wright added 6 points.
For Miller, Joshua Riar scored 25 points and Martin Lopez had 15 points. Mekhi Johnson contributed 10 points and Tyler Jean Jacques had 7.
