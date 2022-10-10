Thanks to a big second quarter, the Kaiser High School football team took a 21-0 lead against Rim of the World in a game on Oct. 7.
However, Rim dominated the second half and gave the Cats a big scare by scoring two TDs and pulling within seven points in the fourth quarter.
But then the Cats took over on offense with four minutes left and ran out the clock, enabling them to end up with a tough 21-14 victory in their Homecoming game.
Jonathan Marshall Jr. rushed for 239 yards in 23 carries and scored 2 touchdowns as the Cats lifted their record to 5-2 in non-league competition.
Now Kaiser will start Sunkist League action with a big showdown against local rival Summit on Thursday, Oct. 13. The game will be at Kaiser’s field.
Coach Bill Cardosi was glad to get the victory, but he was very disappointed with the “lackadaisical” play of the Cats in the second half.
“We’ve won five games, but I don’t think we’ve played a good football game all season,” he said. “We need to get better and learn from our mistakes.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Rim drove deep into Kaiser territory, but Zaiden Galasso intercepted a pass to give the Cats the ball on their own 5-yard line.
Then on the very next play, Marshall followed good blocking and exploded through the middle of the line, dashing 95 yards to the end zone to put Kaiser ahead.
On the locals’ next possession, Marshall again went up the middle for a touchdown, this time on a 19-yard run.
In the final minute of the first half, Kaiser took over on its own 46-yard line, and quarterback Tristan Reyes demonstrated his passing prowess.
Reyes completed a 24-yard pass to Ian Llamas and a 20-yarder to Billy Daniel III, putting the ball on the 10-yard line.
From there, Reyes lobbed a pass to Luke Ozier, who reached up and made a fine catch over the defender for a touchdown.
Cardosi said he was pleased with the Cats’ ability to convert on the two-minute offense, and he added that Reyes has made great strides this season.
Brizelle Chappa was crowned Homecoming queen at halftime.
