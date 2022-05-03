The Kaiser High School baseball team has earned the No. 2 seed in the CIF playoffs and will receive a home game in the first round.
The Cats, who won the Sunkist League championship and compiled an overall record of 20-8, will face Irvine (10-17) in the Division 3 opener on Friday, May 6.
Also that day, Summit High School (14-11-2) will have a home game against Cajon (18-7) in another Division 3 matchup. Summit took second place in the Sunkist standings with an 8-4 record, while Kaiser was 10-2.
In the final regular season game last week, Summit conquered Kaiser, 13-7, as Ivan Gonzalez blasted a double and a single and drove in three runs for the SkyHawks.
Bruce Caropreso doubled, singled, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Quinn Stewart, Samuel Lopez, and Andres Aguilar all singled twice. Ethan Mosqueda, Ian Stewart, and Dylan Harrison each singled on one occasion.
For Kaiser, Benjamin Tena belted two singles, scored a run, and drove in three runs. Jamari Giddens, Jesus Ledesma, and Lance Armijo each singled twice. Carlos Lopez and Andrew Griffin pounded doubles and Raul Galarza and Daniel Soto had one single apiece.
