School is out for the winter break, but the boys’ basketball teams from schools in Fontana will be staying busy by competing in various tournaments.
Both Kaiser High School and Fontana High School will be involved in the annual Kiwanis Tournament.
On Monday, Dec. 26, Kaiser will face Redlands and Fontana will go up against Pacific in two of the early games at the Arroyo Valley gym.
The Fohi squad is hoping for another fine season after winning the CIF title last year. The Steelers lost many of their top stars from last year due to graduation, but they have so far compiled an above-.500 record in non-league action.
