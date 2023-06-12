Dozens of Kaiser High School football players demonstrated their community spirit by participating in Fontana’s Park Clean-Up Day on June 10.
The students gathered in the area of Citrus and Tokay avenues along the Pacific Electric Trail for the event, which is coordinated once a month by the Fontana Public Works Department.
Daniel Vasquez, the pastor of Calvary Chapel Fontana, teamed up with Bill Cardosi, the Kaiser football coach, to get students involved in this volunteer activity.
“All these young men are going to learn about teamwork and camaraderie and they’re going to learn how to serve,” Vasquez said prior to the event. “The Kaiser football team is going to be great this year, and it’s going to start today.”
Cardosi said the students were exemplifying the team’s motto of “We Not Me.”
“This is what ‘We Not Me’ is all about — being part of something bigger than yourself,” he said. “It’s important to serve others, to be humble, and to do kind and generous work that we are called to do.”
The next Park Clean-Up Day will be held on July 8 at the PE Trail between Tamarind and Alder avenues. For more information, call (909) 350-6760.
