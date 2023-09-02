Bill Cardosi was pleased that the Kaiser High School football team notched a victory over Paloma Valley on Sept. 1, but the coach still had the previous week’s game on his mind.
“Last week, we gave one away,” he said, referring to a 28-17 defeat at Ramona. “Sometimes you need that to happen, so that you can come back and play with a little bit of attitude and honestly a little bit of anger, because I knew I was angry all week.
“I think we took that loss to heart. Our kids responded and made a commitment to believe in each other and believe in their coaches, so I’m thankful for our efforts tonight.”
Led by a four-touchdown performance by Kiyel Tyler, the Cats played with intensity and posted a 32-13 triumph over Paloma Valley to raise their non-league record to 2-1.
Cardosi praised his team’s defense, which was able to mostly contain the visitors’ explosive passing attack. Paloma Valley had numerous chances to score, but was limited to a touchdown and two field goals — and nothing in the second half.
After falling behind 7-0, Kaiser came back when Elijah Ortiz completed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Tyce Clark to cut the deficit to 7-6.
Paloma Valley kicked a field goal, but Tyler sped 55 yards for a touchdown to give the Cats a 13-10 lead.
“Tyler made some big-time runs and big-time hits,” Cardosi said.
The opponents tied the score, 13-13, but Tyler’s 1-yard TD enabled Kaiser to move ahead at halftime, 20-13.
Paloma Valley was thwarted in the third quarter thanks to a key interception by Kaiser’s Sonny Myer.
Then in the fourth period, Tyler gave the Cats some breathing room with a 14-yard touchdown scamper up the middle.
In the final minutes, Tyler Tucker reeled off a 52-yard run to set up the final TD, an 8-yarder by Tyler.
Cardosi said Zak Afutiti did a fine job on defense, and Anthony Bernal was a “warrior on every play on both offense and defense.”
The Cats will host Claremont on Friday, Sept. 8.
