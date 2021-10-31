Kaiser High School’s football team pummeled Carter, 48-12, in the regular season finale on Oct. 29 and will now get ready for the CIF playoffs.
The Cats took second place in the Sunkist League with a 2-1 record (4-5 overall) and will be the No. 3-seeded team in the Division 10 tournament. Kaiser will play at home against South Torrance (5-5) in the first round on Friday, Nov. 5.
Jonathan Marshall Jr. rushed for 168 yards in 17 carries and scored 4 touchdowns to lead Kaiser’s powerful running attack.
Donovan Price had 7 carries for 39 yards and 1 touchdown, while Kiyel Tyler had 2 carries for 35 yards and a TD, and he also caught a 34-yard touchdown pass.
John Quiroga completed all 4 of his passes for 69 yards and a TD. Anthony Carrillo had 2 receptions for 31 yards and Zaiden Galasso had a 4-yard reception.
Gustavo Salas, who has been outstanding in the kicking department, made all 6 of his PAT attempts.
On defense, Deandre Wimbley intercepted a pass and returned it 35 yards.
Claudio Santillan had 9 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 2 tackles for losses, and 1 sack. Alejandro Santillan had 5 solo tackles, 4 assists, and 2 sacks.
Anthony Bernal made 4 tackles and 7 assists, Xavier Mendoza had 4 tackles and 5 assists, Zac Afutiti had 3 tackles and 3 assists, Wimbley had 3 tackles and 2 assists, and Justice Carrillo and Ian Llamas each had 3 tackles and 1 assist.
