The Kaiser High School football team piled up 451 yards of offense — all on the ground — and sped past Claremont, 40-20, in non-league action on Sept. 8.
Three running backs surpassed the 100-yard mark in the game, enabling Kaiser to raise its record to 3-1.
Terrell Holmes-Guerrero rushed 19 times for 174 yards, Kiyel Shyne ran 16 times for 171 yards, and Tyler Tucker carried the football 15 times for 105 yards.
After Claremont took an early 7-0 lead, the Cats came right back as Tucker went into the end zone from 4 yards out.
Then Kaiser went ahead to stay as Shyne sped 14 yards for a touchdown.
Ian Llamas, a defensive back for the Cats, made a huge play by intercepting a pass and returning it 54 yards for a touchdown to make the score 21-7.
Shyne’s 11-yard TD gave Kaiser a 28-14 lead at halftime.
Holmes-Guerrero added a pair of touchdowns in the second half.
Kaiser’s next game was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14 at home against Segerstrom.
