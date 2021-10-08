Thanks to a powerful running attack, the Kaiser High School football team stomped Colton, 49-18, on Oct. 7.
Donovan Price broke loose for three long touchdowns as the Cats surged to a 28-0 lead at halftime and raised their record to 2-4.
Kiel Tyler put Kaiser on the board in the first quarter with a 35-yard touchdown run. Then Price reeled off a 67-yard TD in the second period.
After a fumble recovery by the Kaiser defense, Jonathan Marshall Jr. ran in for a 10-yard touchdown.
Kaiden Galasso caught a touchdown pass to add to the Kaiser lead in the second quarter.
In the third period, Tyler sprinted 45 yards for a touchdown and Price added TDs of 50 and 45 yards.
The Cats are scheduled to travel to San Gorgonio on Friday, Oct. 15.
