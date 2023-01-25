The girls’ basketball team at Kaiser High School had been struggling in recent years, but with a new coach at the helm, the Cats have played very well during the 2022-23 season.
Kaiser has surged into first place in the San Andreas League standings with a 7-1 record (15-6 overall), concluding the regular season of league action with a 45-22 conquest of Arroyo Valley on Jan. 24.
“We’re changing the culture here,” said coach Otis Hawkins. “I’m seeing improvement. I’m seeing the girls wanting to get better and work hard.”
Led by juniors Liberty Carrillo, America Torres, and Bobbie Apostol, the Cats have managed to keep pace with the Fontana Steelers, who have also enjoyed a fine season. The two teams have split their head-to-head matchups.
“Our main goal was to win the league in my first year and see if we can make a big push in the playoffs,” Hawkins said.
The Cats have relied on their strong defense throughout the season, and against Arroyo Valley, they moved out to a 27-12 lead at halftime and coasted to the win.
Carrillo cashed in 11 points to spark a balanced scoring attack. Sabrina Enriquez had 8 points, Kimora Towns had 7, Makayla Taylor and Torres both had 6, Yanelli Raygoza had 5, and Samari Collins had 2.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Kaiser clobbered Arroyo Valley again, 51-17, as Carrillo put in 15 points and Enriquez and Torres each had 13.
Also, the Cats stopped Grand Terrace, 56-46, as Carrillo fired in 23 points. Torres had 12 points, Enriquez had 10, and Apostol had 7.
On Jan. 12, Kaiser rallied in the fourth quarter to edge Fohi, 36-33, as Carrillo contributed 23 points and Torres had 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.