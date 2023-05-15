When it comes to all-around players in baseball in this day and age, there are few players who are looked at as someone who can perform both on the mound and at the plate.
The San Bernardino Valley College baseball team had one of those players in 2023.
Sophomore Nathan Campos-Jaramillo, a graduate of Kaiser High School, was a key part of the SBVC offense whenever he was in the lineup — which was almost all the time. He was a starting pitcher for the Wolverines, as well as the team's regular center fielder. His work on the field earned him first team All-Inland Empire Athletic Conference for the 2023 season as a utility player.
At the plate, Jaramillo was third on the team with a .340 batting average and led the state with 24 doubles this season, which puts him in the top five all-time at SBVC. He also led the team with three triples and 31 runs batted in, finishing with a .580 slugging percentage.
On the mound, he made 10 starts and finished with a record of 4-3 with 39 strikeouts.
Jaramillo finishes his SBVC career with 100 hits — 41 of them doubles (also top 5 in SBVC history) — and a slash line of .336/.409/.513. On the mound, he finished 6-6 with a 4.53 earned run average.
Freshman Cy Robertson (Citrus Valley) was chosen as a second-team selection as an infielder. He finished the season tied for third on the team in hits with 38, and posted a slash line of .309/.397/.415. He also stole eight bases in nine attempts.
----- SEVERAL other SBVC players received honorable mentions.
Among them were infielder Ignacio Zamora (a graduate of Jurupa Hills), designated hitter Andrew Griffin (Kaiser), pitcher Diego Castillo (Kaiser), and pitcher Marcos Zamora (Jurupa Hills).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.