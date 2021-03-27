Prep football's version of "March Madness" began at Kaiser High School on March 27, and the Cats were able to march to a somewhat maddening victory.
In their first game of the wacky 2020-2021 season, Kaiser edged local rival Summit, 14-8, in front of a couple hundred fans on a sunny and windy morning. The Cats led 14-0 after three quarters before the SkyHawks rallied but fell short.
"It was an ugly game," said Kaiser coach Bill Cardosi, who was frustrated by the fact that the teams had only three weeks of practice sessions in order to prepare. "It's tough to get everybody ready to play football in just a short amount of time."
Because of restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional start of the fall season was delayed by several months, leaving Fontana teams with time only for a four-game league season.
That made it particularly difficult for the SkyHawks, who have numerous new and inexperienced players in key positions after losing a group of talented seniors to graduation last year.
The Cats also have some newcomers, but they have one tremendous advantage: the return of veteran quarterback Trevian Tribble.
Tribble completed 5 of 7 passes for 91 yards in addition to rushing 20 times for 116 yards and a touchdown.
Tribble led the Cats into the end zone on the game's opening drive. He completed a 22-yard pass to Josiah Finnell to help set up his 5-yard keeper for a 6-0 lead.
The score stayed that way until the third period, when Dustin Chaidez strolled into paydirt on a 2-yard carry for the eventual decisive points.
Summit had some bright spots, including a productive rushing attack and a tough defense. But the rusty SkyHawks were hampered by a rash of mistakes, including turnovers and penalties.
Kaiser will now get ready for a duel with another local team, Jurupa Hills, which has a 1-0 record. The game will be played on Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m. at the Spartans' field.
"We have four games, and we've won one of them, so I'm very fortunate and happy about that," Cardosi said.
