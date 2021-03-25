After months of turmoil caused by the COVID-19 crisis, prep football is finally returning to Fontana -- as long as all of the health criteria can be met.
Summit High School's team will be traveling to local rival Kaiser High School for their 2020-2021 season opener on Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m.
The local teams are scheduled to have a four-game spring season, which will include Saturday morning games through April 17.
However, games will be called off if a coronavirus outbreak is reported among any of the participating players or coaches when they get tested in the days prior to the matchup. Strict protocols must be followed by all participants.
Cheerleaders will be allowed to attend the games, but the number of spectators will be limited by the Fontana Unified School District.
Kaiser and Summit enjoyed many fine seasons during the past decade, with each team winning championships in league and CIF competition.
In the fall of 2019, Kaiser took first place in the Sunkist League and Summit finished second.
Another FUSD team, Jurupa Hills, started its new season with a 35-0 rout of Moreno Valley on March 20.
Fontana A.B. Miller is scheduled to play three games, all on Thursday nights, starting on April 1 at Pacific. Miller also was planning to conduct a scrimmage against Banning on March 27.
Fontana High School will not be fielding a football team.
The five FUSD schools are slated to participate in several other sports starting in April. The CIF Southern Section said the athletic seasons are being permitted because the number of new COVID-19 cases has continued to decline in recent months.
----- TENTATIVE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES:
----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER
April 1 -- at Pacific
April 8 -- at San Bernardino
April 15 -- Indian Springs
----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL
March 27 -- Summit
April 3 -- at Jurupa Hills
April 10 -- at Arroyo Valley
April 17 -- San Gorgonio
----- JURUPA HILLS (1-0 record)
Jurupa Hills 35, Moreno Valley 0
April 3 -- Kaiser
April 10 -- at Rim of the World
April 17 -- Summit
----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL
March 27 -- at Kaiser
April 3 -- Rim of the World
April 10 -- San Gorgonio
April 17 -- at Jurupa Hills
(Summit’s home games will be at Fontana A.B. Miller field)
