The Kaiser Cats led 10-7 at halftime of their football game on Aug. 24, but Ramona rallied in the fourth quarter for a 28-17 victory.
Even though the Cats piled up 281 yards on the ground, they saw their non-league record drop to 1-1.
Kiyel Tyler rushed for 148 yards in 26 carries and scored both of Kaiser’s touchdowns.
Tyler Tucker supplied 52 yards in 6 carries, while Terrell Holmes-Guerrero gained 48 yards in 7 attempts and Zak Afutiti had 33 yards in 8 tries.
Holmes-Guerrero completed 2 passes to Ian Llamas for 26 yards and another pass to Tyce Clark for 20 yards.
Dyllan Lopez kicked a 27-yard field goal and also was 2-for-2 on PATs.
On defense, Afutiti made 3 solo tackles and 6 assists. Michael Manriquez had 4 tackles and 2 assists, Jaiden Marbury had 3 tackles and 4 assists, and Isaiah Durian, Marcos Moreno, and Tyler each had 3 tackles and 1 assist.
Isaac Viveros recovered a fumble that was caused by Afutiti. Jonathan Contreras added a sack.
Tyler Tucker runs for yardage for Kaiser against Ramona. (Contributed photo by Jerry Soifer)
