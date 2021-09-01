The Kaiser High School football team lost its season opener to Cajon, 38-10, on Aug. 27.
John Quiroga played well in his first game as the Cats’ starting quarterback, completing 5 of 6 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Donovan Price caught 4 passes for 80 yards and Kiel Tyler had an 11-yard reception.
Jonathan Marshall Jr. rushed 14 times for 81 yards.
Gustavo Salas kicked a field goal and an extra point.
On defense, Ian Llamas intercepted a pass and returned it 8 yards.
Isaiah Wallace had 3 solo tackles and a sack. Alejandro Santillan made 4 tackles.
Kaiser will host Santana on Thursday, Sept. 2.
