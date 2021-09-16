Orange Vista brought down the Kaiser football team in a non-league game, 34-20, on Sept. 9.
Jonathan Marshall Jr. rushed for 104 yards in 18 carries for the Cats, while Donovan Price gained 90 yards in 13 carries and also caught a 13-yard pass.
John Quiroga completed 3 of 6 passes for 36 yards and one touchdown, and he also rushed for a short TD.
Kiyel Tyler gained 14 yards in 4 carries in addition to catching an 11-yard TD pass.
Tyler played brilliantly on defense for Kaiser. He intercepted a pass and returned it 93 yards for a touchdown, and he also made 9 solo tackles and 2 assisted tackles.
Xavier Mendoza had 5 solo tackles and 1 assisted tackle, while Zak Afutiti made 4 tackles and 3 assists.
Kaiser (1-2) is scheduled to play Eisenhower at the Cats’ field on Friday, Sept. 17.
