Led by an offense that produced seven extra-base hits, the Kaiser High School baseball team improved its record to 5-0 by rolling past Bloomington, 13-3, on April 19.
Brandon Alvarez slugged two doubles, scored three runs, and drove in a run to spark the Cats, who took a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning and pulled away thanks to a five-run outburst in the fourth inning.
Ignacio Alvarez blasted a triple and a single, scored a run, and drove in three runs.
Anthony Damian-Ramirez pounded a double and single and knocked in three runs, while Cesar Soto and Frank Estrada each achieved a double, two runs, and one RBI.
Nathan Campos-Jaramillo slammed a double and scored two runs. Raul Garza had a double, run, and RBI, and Andrew Griffin was 1-for-1 with a single, run, and RBI.
The Kaiser pitchers were Benjamin Tena, Jesse DeSantiago, Christian Carpio, and Diego Castillo.
For Bloomington, Alexis Velasco doubled, Leobardo Varela singled twice, and Arturo Rivera added a single.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Kaiser downed Jurupa Hills, 8-1, as Soto and Castillo pitched well. Soto allowed one hit in four innings and struck out one batter, while Castillo gave up one hit in three innings and had five strikeouts.
Carlos Lopez crushed two doubles, scored two runs, and had one RBI. Griffin belted two doubles and drove in two runs.
Ignacio Alvarez walloped a double, scored a run, and drove in three runs. Campos-Jaramillo had a double, run, and RBI and Estrada and Jamari Giddens each had a single and a run.
For Jurupa Hills, Andy Flores and Oscar Aldaz had singles.
